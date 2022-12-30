Zamari Walton announces return to Georgia Tech for 2023 season

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

In his fourth season as a starter, Walton improved in his man-to-man coverage, recording seven passes defensed after having none in the 2021 season. He also was credited with 36 tackles, tied for eighth on the team.

Walton has played in 48 career games and started 39. He has a chance to break the school record for career games played that was set this season by wide receiver Malachi Carter. Also taking advantage of a fifth season of eligibility, Carter finished his career with 58 games played. The career record for starts, held by Roddy Jones with 52, also is in reach.