Zamari Walton announces return to Georgia Tech for 2023 season

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech cornerback Zamari Walton announced on social media Friday that he’ll use his fifth season of eligibility allotted to him for playing in the 2020 season affected by COVID-19. Walton’s return is a boost for the Yellow Jackets, who figure to have most or all of their starting secondary from the 2022 season back for 2023.

In his fourth season as a starter, Walton improved in his man-to-man coverage, recording seven passes defensed after having none in the 2021 season. He also was credited with 36 tackles, tied for eighth on the team.

Walton has played in 48 career games and started 39. He has a chance to break the school record for career games played that was set this season by wide receiver Malachi Carter. Also taking advantage of a fifth season of eligibility, Carter finished his career with 58 games played. The career record for starts, held by Roddy Jones with 52, also is in reach.

