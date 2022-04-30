Wyoming edge rusher Solomon Byrd transferring to Georgia Tech

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Byrd, from Palmdale, Calif., played three seasons for the Cowboys and has two seasons of eligibility remaining. He had 6.5 sacks in 2019 in 12 games and had 3.5 sacks in 2021 in eight games. He had a total of 82 tackles, 13 for loss. His highlight video shows him playing with speed off the edge and able to disengage from offensive linemen and bring down quarterbacks in and out of the pocket.

Byrd, 6-foot-4 and 249 pounds, gives Tech needed experience at defensive end, which lost starters Jordan Domineck and Jared Ivey to the transfer portal (Domineck committed to Arkansas, and Ivey transferred to Ole Miss.) Improving the pass rush is of vital importance for the Tech defense, which had the worst defensive passing efficiency in FBS in part because of its inconsistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks.