Without Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech prevails over Charleston Southern

Usher delivered in multiple critical moments, hitting two free throws when Charleston Southern cut the lead to 71-65 with 7:21 left, hitting a 3-pointer on a feed from Smith on the next possession to move the lead to 76-69 and then delivering what might have been the knockout blow – a 3-pointer that extended the lead to 83-70 with 1:46 left.

“I told Jordan before the game, ‘Hey, man, you’ve got to just dig in,’” Pastner said. “‘Like, you’ve got to fight it and find it and you’re going to have to be a warrior today.’ And he goes, ‘Coach, I just want to win.’ I said, ‘Yes. For us to win, you need to play the right way. Play the right way means you need to set the tone with your energy and your motor.’ And he set the tone with his motor.’”

Pastner said that Usher was uncertain about whether he could play even as late as the final minutes before tipoff. Pastner said that Usher told him that he wasn’t sure if he could play, and Pastner told him that he had to know whether he could put him in the official starting lineup that has to be entered in 10 minutes before tipoff.

If Usher’s name were recorded but then withdrawn for medical reasons, he would not be able to play in the game at all.

“I said, ‘How about I just not start you and then we’ll just see how you feel?’” Pastner said. “He goes, ‘No, coach, I want to win. Put me in. I’ll find a way to get it done.’ What was that song, Put me in the game, coach, that they used for baseball?”

Pastner was referring to “Centerfield” by John Fogerty.

