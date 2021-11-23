Without Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech prevails over Charleston Southern

With guard Michael Devoe watching from the bench, Georgia Tech encountered a firm challenge from Charleston Southern Monday night at McCamish Pavilion. With a career game from forward Jordan Usher, the Yellow Jackets pulled away from the Buccaneers in the final minutes, taking an 85-70 win.
Devoe, who leads the ACC in scoring with 22.8 points and on Monday was named ACC player the week after scoring a career-high 37 points in the team’s win over Georgia on Friday, missed the game with flu (non-COVID) symptoms. He sat at the end of the bench in street clothes wearing a mask. Further, guard Deivon Smith and Usher were questionable prior to the game for the same reason.
“Thankfully, they did (play) and Jordan Usher made some big plays,” coach Josh Pastner said.
Smith started in Devoe’s place, scoring 11 and playing 30 turnover-free minutes. Usher dropped a career-high 24 points on 9-for-15 shooting with 10 rebounds, three assists and one turnover in 36 minutes as the Jackets (4-1) won their fourth game in a row after losing their season opener to Miami (Ohio). Charleston Southern (2-3) pushed Tech into the final two minutes of the game after falling behind 8-0 and 21-5 to start the game.
“It was a hard game, but we found a way to get a win,” Pastner said.
Usher delivered in multiple critical moments, hitting two free throws when Charleston Southern cut the lead to 71-65 with 7:21 left, hitting a 3-pointer on a feed from Smith on the next possession to move the lead to 76-69 and then delivering what might have been the knockout blow – a 3-pointer that extended the lead to 83-70 with 1:46 left.
“I told Jordan before the game, ‘Hey, man, you’ve got to just dig in,’” Pastner said. “‘Like, you’ve got to fight it and find it and you’re going to have to be a warrior today.’ And he goes, ‘Coach, I just want to win.’ I said, ‘Yes. For us to win, you need to play the right way. Play the right way means you need to set the tone with your energy and your motor.’ And he set the tone with his motor.’”
Pastner said that Usher was uncertain about whether he could play even as late as the final minutes before tipoff. Pastner said that Usher told him that he wasn’t sure if he could play, and Pastner told him that he had to know whether he could put him in the official starting lineup that has to be entered in 10 minutes before tipoff.
If Usher’s name were recorded but then withdrawn for medical reasons, he would not be able to play in the game at all.
“I said, ‘How about I just not start you and then we’ll just see how you feel?’” Pastner said. “He goes, ‘No, coach, I want to win. Put me in. I’ll find a way to get it done.’ What was that song, Put me in the game, coach, that they used for baseball?”
Pastner was referring to “Centerfield” by John Fogerty.
Story will be updated.
