What Georgia Tech players said after the loss to N.C. State

“To be honest with you, it kind of really hit me hard right after this game that next week’s my last game at Bobby Dodd. It’s bittersweet. I’m looking forward to it, but I’m not looking forward to it because I don’t want it to end.”

On the improved play of the defense:

“I think personally we were way too sloppy tonight, penalty-wise. Up front, linebackers, secondary, we’ve got to lock down and do our job. But I honestly think that we’re having fun. Not being able to play for those three weeks, I think it brought a lot of fire into some guys missing football.”

Quarterback Jeff Sims

On the play of the offense:

“We definitely hurt ourselves when we got down in the red zone getting all the penalties that we had. We’ve got to cut those. That’s something that’ll hurt us a lot down the line so we’ve just got to fix that and work on that.”

On the slow start:

“I just think as an offense we start off slow, and that falls on me because I wasn’t juiced up in the beginning. I’ve just got to get the guys going and get the offense rolling early on, so we just can’t wait until we get down to come strong.”

On what was working well in the run game:

“The offensive line opening up the gaps and the running backs running hard, just reading everything, being patient, not letting one guy tackle them.”

What he can improve on:

“Don’t get off to a slow start. Come out juiced up. Be focused. Cut the penalties and just go out there and execute and be efficient.”

The play of wide receiver Adonicas Sanders:

“Dono’s a really great receiver. He works hard throughout the week every day all day. He just came and showed what he can do on the field. He showed up big time.”

On not having Jahmyr Gibbs:

“Jahmyr’s definitely a big piece, but I feel like all our running backs are good, so (they were) just going out there and pounding the ball, staying patient, reading the gaps and going out there and running hard. I know all the running backs are very close and tight, so whenever one person’s down, they just go out and play for each other.”