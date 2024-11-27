Vote: Who will win Clean Old-Fashioned Hate game this year?

It’s time to see just who runs the state again. Georgia? Or Georgia Tech?

Yes, it’s time for the 2024 edition of the Clean Old-Fashioned Hate game.

Georgia has certainly had the upper hand in recent years. The Bulldogs have won 19 of the past 22 state rivalry games, including the past six straight. They are a year removed from back-to-back national championships and are in line for another run at a title. They are 9-2 and ranked No. 7 in the latest College Football Playoff poll. The game will be played in Athens on Friday night in a prime-time slot.