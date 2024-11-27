Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech

Vote: Who will win Clean Old-Fashioned Hate game this year?

Georgia Bulldogs running backs Kendall Milton (2) and Kenny McIntosh (6) celebrate with the Governor’s Cup after Georgia’s 37-14 win against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in a NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Nov. 26, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

It’s time to see just who runs the state again. Georgia? Or Georgia Tech?

Yes, it’s time for the 2024 edition of the Clean Old-Fashioned Hate game.

Georgia has certainly had the upper hand in recent years. The Bulldogs have won 19 of the past 22 state rivalry games, including the past six straight. They are a year removed from back-to-back national championships and are in line for another run at a title. They are 9-2 and ranked No. 7 in the latest College Football Playoff poll. The game will be played in Athens on Friday night in a prime-time slot.

Georgia Tech has made a lot of noise this season. The Yellow Jackets own two wins over Top-10 teams in No. 10 Florida State and No. 4 Miami. They are 7-4 this season and have received votes in the AP Top 25 poll. Tech has won two straight, including the win over Miami.

Last year’s contest was a one-score game as Georgia won 31-23 to remain unbeaten at 12-0. Tech fell to 6-6.

Here we go again.

Which team do you think will win?

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

