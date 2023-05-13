Uncertainty over role at Georgia Tech leads to Jalon Moore’s transfer portal entry

It was a surprising decision given the timing. Prior to Moore, the last Tech player to go in the portal had been guard Deivon Smith on April 20. Whittle himself was not expecting it.

“He just decided that he wanted to do something more and he wanted to improve on 7 (points) and 5 (rebounds),” Whittle said.

If there were a miscommunication on Stoudamire’s side or a desire to keep Moore from entering the portal, it didn’t result in a call to Whittle.

“I would think if (Stoudamire) wanted him, he would have called me,” Whittle said. “He’s got my number.”

Whittle said he was initially uneasy after Stoudamire didn’t answer a text message that Whittle sent to him informing him that he was Moore’s AAU coach (the two already had a relationship, Whittle said) and seeking reassurance that Moore was part of Stoudamire’s plans. Whittle was understanding that a new coach can have different plans for players that he has inherited.

“And that’s always fine,” he said. “And I think Jalon could have excelled and been a good piece for what coach Stoudamire’s trying to do, but ultimately he came to this decision on his own.”

Moore, who has two years of eligibility remaining, has received strong interest from some higher-tier mid-major programs, according to Whittle.

Two of Moore’s former teammates who also transferred have recently found landing spots. Smith announced Friday on social media that he had committed to Utah while guard Tristan Maxwell committed to Hampton, also on Friday, according to On3.

Forward Freds Pauls Bagatskis (Texas-Arlington) and forward Cyril Martynov (Eastern Michigan) have also found destinations out of the portal. Two more scholarship players who went into the portal, center Rodney Howard and forward Jordan Meka, as well as walk-on guard Jermontae Hill, were not known to have committed as of Friday.