Tristan Maxwell leads Georgia Tech to first ACC win

Maxwell, a sophomore, had played a total of three games in two seasons but came in off the bench to hit seven 3-pointers as the Jackets came out of a scoring slump and won their first ACC game of the season.

Tech shot 50.9% from the field after having shot under 42% in the previous six games. Coach Josh Pastner changed the starting lineup Wednesday, taking forward Jordan Meka out and replacing him with guard Deebo Coleman, creating a smaller lineup in which forward Jordan Usher played center in Pastner’s Princeton offense.