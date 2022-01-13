Hamburger icon
Tristan Maxwell leads Georgia Tech to first ACC win

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

With Georgia Tech needing scoring help, the Yellow Jackets received it from an unlikely source. Backup guard Tristan Maxwell delivered a team-high and career-high 22 points to lead Tech to an 81-76 win at Boston College Wednesday night.

Maxwell, a sophomore, had played a total of three games in two seasons but came in off the bench to hit seven 3-pointers as the Jackets came out of a scoring slump and won their first ACC game of the season.

Tech shot 50.9% from the field after having shot under 42% in the previous six games. Coach Josh Pastner changed the starting lineup Wednesday, taking forward Jordan Meka out and replacing him with guard Deebo Coleman, creating a smaller lineup in which forward Jordan Usher played center in Pastner’s Princeton offense.

Tech also had 17 assists, its most since the fourth game of the season, and was 11-for-25 (44%) from 3-point range. The Jackets had been at 30% or under from behind the 3-point arc in four of their previous six games.

Georgia Tech 81, Boston College 76

Tech (7-8 overall, 1-4 ACC) won for just the second time in the past nine games in picking up its first conference win of the season. Boston College (6-8, 1-3) lost its third in a row to the Jackets.

Story will be updated.

