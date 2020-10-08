Tre Swilling expected to play for Georgia Tech vs. Louisville

Georgia Tech cornerback Tre Swilling was included on the team’s “Above the Line” chart for the Yellow Jackets' Friday-night game against Louisville, an indication that he will be available to play for the first time this season. The chart was released Wednesday night.
A junior, Swilling missed the first three games of the season with a foot injury and should provide a boost to the Tech defense. A starter for the past two seasons, Swilling’s pass-coverage ability was demonstrated last year in his tying for seventh in the ACC in passes broken up with 10. Tech, which has been susceptible to deep pass plays, can surely use his help.
Of other Tech players who have missed games this season, running back Jordan Mason, tight ends Dylan Deveney and Dylan Leonard and defensive end Curtis Ryans were not on the chart, which is a compilation of players deemed able to contribute on the field for the game.
It is not necessarily a certainty that they won’t take part in Friday’s game. In the Jackets' most recent game, for instance, defensive end Antonneous Clayton was not on the chart to play against Syracuse after missing the first two games, but was a surprise addition to the lineup.
Tight ends Deveney and Leonard are expected to be available, though Mason is not.