Tre Swilling expected to play for Georgia Tech vs. Louisville

A junior, Swilling missed the first three games of the season with a foot injury and should provide a boost to the Tech defense. A starter for the past two seasons, Swilling’s pass-coverage ability was demonstrated last year in his tying for seventh in the ACC in passes broken up with 10. Tech, which has been susceptible to deep pass plays, can surely use his help.

Of other Tech players who have missed games this season, running back Jordan Mason, tight ends Dylan Deveney and Dylan Leonard and defensive end Curtis Ryans were not on the chart, which is a compilation of players deemed able to contribute on the field for the game.