Miles Kelly helps Jackets edge Bulldogs

Tightly contested and well-played, Georgia Tech and Georgia gave fans a game worthy of the rivalry. Making the last push of the game, Georgia Tech secured state bragging rights for the next year with a 79-77 win over Georgia Tuesday night at McCamish Pavilion.
In a game in which both teams played offense at or near their peak for much of the game, defense decided it in the closing seconds. After Tech took a 78-77 lead with 23 seconds left on a floater by guard Miles Kelly, Georgia’s Terry Roberts’ drive was blocked out of bounds by forward Jalon Moore, who then stole the ensuing baseline inbounds pass from Terry with 7.8 seconds. After Moore made one of two free throws to move the lead to 79-77, Tech guard Deivon Smith took his turn denying the Bulldogs, taking a charge on Roberts with two seconds remaining.
On the final play of the game, Roberts stole Tech’s inbounds pass near midcourt, and his desperation 3-pointer was just off the mark to end the game and set of a raucous celebration in the arena.
After Tech had lost five games in a row to UGA 2015-19, the Jackets have now won the last two in the series. Tech (6-3) was led by Kelly’s 17 points, none bigger than a no-hesitation 3-point bomb that cut Georgia’s lead to 77-76 with 1:03 left followed by a floater to take the lead with 36.1 seconds left.
Georgia Tech 79, Georgia 77
Georgia (7-3) was led by Roberts’ 17 points and Oquendo’s 15.
The Jackets shot 47.6% from the field. The Bulldogs shot 53.4%.
Two teams met seeking credibility. With first-year coach Mike White, Georgia had started the season 7-2 but against a watered-down schedule. Tech coach Josh Pastner’s team had shown potential, but was 0-2 in games against power-conference teams.
An energetic crowd of 5,810 that included supporters of both teams – as well as new Tech football coach Brent Key and Jackets baseball legend (and close friend of Key’s) Mark Teixeira – witnessed a game to remember. The largest lead of the game was eight points, by Tech midway through the first half. The lead changed hands 18 times in the game, including one stretch in the second half when the lead was exchanged on eight consecutive possessions.
Passes were deflected, shots challenged, charges taken and loose balls chased to the floor. Both teams, though, responded with some of their best offensive play of the season.
Georgia’s field-goal percentage was a season high and its turnover total (11) was almost five below its season average. Tech’s field-goal percentage was well above its season average, and its 14/7 assist/turnover ratio was also well above its season rate.
