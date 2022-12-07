Miles Kelly helps Jackets edge Bulldogs

Georgia (7-3) was led by Roberts’ 17 points and Oquendo’s 15.

The Jackets shot 47.6% from the field. The Bulldogs shot 53.4%.

Two teams met seeking credibility. With first-year coach Mike White, Georgia had started the season 7-2 but against a watered-down schedule. Tech coach Josh Pastner’s team had shown potential, but was 0-2 in games against power-conference teams.

An energetic crowd of 5,810 that included supporters of both teams – as well as new Tech football coach Brent Key and Jackets baseball legend (and close friend of Key’s) Mark Teixeira – witnessed a game to remember. The largest lead of the game was eight points, by Tech midway through the first half. The lead changed hands 18 times in the game, including one stretch in the second half when the lead was exchanged on eight consecutive possessions.

Passes were deflected, shots challenged, charges taken and loose balls chased to the floor. Both teams, though, responded with some of their best offensive play of the season.

Georgia’s field-goal percentage was a season high and its turnover total (11) was almost five below its season average. Tech’s field-goal percentage was well above its season average, and its 14/7 assist/turnover ratio was also well above its season rate.