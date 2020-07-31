Todd Stansbury, Geoff Collins comment on SEC decision, losing UGA game

Georgia Tech athletic director and coach Geoff Collins gave statements Thursday evening on the SEC’s decision to adopt a 10-game conference-only schedule that will prevent Georgia from playing Tech this fall. It will be the first time since 1924 that the two in-state rivals will not meet on the football field.
GEORGIA TECH DIRECTOR OF ATHLETICS TODD STANSBURY
“While it’s certainly disappointing for our student-athletes, coaches and fans that we will not have our annual rivalry football game with Georgia this year, I also understand and respect the decision of the SEC. We hope to finalize our non-conference opponent for the 2020 season in the near future and very much look forward to meeting Georgia again on the gridiron in 2021.”
GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL HEAD COACH GEOFF COLLINS
“As we’ve navigated this unprecedented offseason together, we’ve leaned on three guiding principles for our program: 1) control what we can control with a positive attitude; 2) get better every day in every phase of our development; and 3) stay ready so we don’t have to get ready.
“We are really excited and grateful to learn what the structure of our schedule is and who our ACC opponents will be. I am disappointed that our players won’t have the opportunity to play our in-state rivalry game this season, but respect the SEC’s decision. However, neither announcement changes our preparation one bit. We will continue to focus on controlling what we can control in a structured environment with thoughtful protocols in place and staying ready to go out and compete this fall, should public health guidance allow it. All we need to know is where and when, and we will be ready to Put the Ball Down and compete.”