Todd Stansbury, Geoff Collins comment on SEC decision, losing UGA game

“We are really excited and grateful to learn what the structure of our schedule is and who our ACC opponents will be. I am disappointed that our players won’t have the opportunity to play our in-state rivalry game this season, but respect the SEC’s decision. However, neither announcement changes our preparation one bit. We will continue to focus on controlling what we can control in a structured environment with thoughtful protocols in place and staying ready to go out and compete this fall, should public health guidance allow it. All we need to know is where and when, and we will be ready to Put the Ball Down and compete.”