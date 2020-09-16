Georgia Tech AD Todd Stansbury asks for cooperation in mask compliance

It may be a considerable task for ushers, given that there could be as many as 11,000 fans spread throughout the stadium. With the game televised nationally, Stansbury said that “a lot of people are going to be watching us to see whether we can pull this off in a safe manner. And so, obviously, all the time that we ask our teams to represent Georgia Tech in the right way, we’re also going to ask our fans to do the same.”

Stansbury highlighted other measures being taken to promote social distancing and a safe environment. Tech has shifted entirely to mobile ticketing and all purchases, such as concessions or merchandise, will have the ability for contactless transactions. Hand-sanitizing stations will be located throughout the stadium and cleaning crews “will be out in abundance,” Stansbury said.

Stansbury said that the decision not to permit tailgating Saturday for the Central Florida game after previously approving it was made in light of limits being placed upon the Tech student body.

“Given the restrictions that have been put on the students and the fraternities and what they’ve been asked to do as far as restricting their normal weekend and tailgating-type activities, we felt it was only prudent for us to set the example as well, knowing that we’ve asked them to really restrict what they would normally do,” he said.