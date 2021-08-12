T.K. Chimedza’s single-digit jersey has family history

“He’ll be like, You’ve got to make it look good,” Chimedza said. “I say, ‘I got you. I got you.’”

Chimedza will get his first chance Sept. 4, for the season opener against Northern Illinois at Bobby Dodd Stadium. It will be his first game since the end of the 2019 season after he missed the entire 2020 season. Chimedza started nine games as a redshirt freshman in 2019 and was expected to play a significant role last season before the injury.

“I’ve been thinking about it all the time,” Chimedza said. “I’m trying not to get too overhyped with it. Just taking it day by day. I know it’s going to come, but it’s definitely been in the back of my head.”