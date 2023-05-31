BreakingNews
DeKalb school board disavows Morley's superintendent search comments to AJC
Times, TV announced for first three Georgia Tech football games

Credit: Bob Andres

Georgia Tech
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
6 minutes ago

Two of Georgia Tech’s first three football games are set for prime time, the ACC announced Wednesday.

The Yellow Jackets’ season opener against Louisville, Sept. 1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in this year’s Chick-fil-A Kickoff game, will begin at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

The game will be Brent Key’s first season opener as head coach at Georgia Tech.

In Game 3, the Jackets will face Ole Miss in a road game. SEC Network will televise the game at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16.

Tech’s second game is scheduled for Sept. 9 at Bobby Dodd Stadium against South Carolina State. Game time is 1 p.m. and will be televised on ACC Network-Extra and ESPN-Plus.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

