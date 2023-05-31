Times, TV announced for first three Georgia Tech football games

Two of Georgia Tech’s first three football games are set for prime time, the ACC announced Wednesday.

The Yellow Jackets’ season opener against Louisville, Sept. 1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in this year’s Chick-fil-A Kickoff game, will begin at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

The game will be Brent Key’s first season opener as head coach at Georgia Tech.

In Game 3, the Jackets will face Ole Miss in a road game. SEC Network will televise the game at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16.

Tech’s second game is scheduled for Sept. 9 at Bobby Dodd Stadium against South Carolina State. Game time is 1 p.m. and will be televised on ACC Network-Extra and ESPN-Plus.