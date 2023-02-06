Three Georgia Tech players decide to finish playing careers

Quick, who started eight games for the Jackets last season at left guard after transferring from Alabama, figures to be the most significant on-field loss. Quick was in position to stay in the starting lineup with his remaining two seasons of eligibility but injuries led him to decide to retire. Quick has transferred back to Alabama, where his path to a degree was quicker than at Tech, and is on track to graduate this spring. He plans to pursue a career in coaching.

Chimedza and Harris both earned their degrees last May in business administration and literature, media and communications, respectively, and had one year of eligibility remaining. Chimedza appeared in eight games last season and was credited with six tackles. He played 149 defensive snaps in the defensive tackle rotation, according to Pro Football Focus. In his career, he played in 32 games, starting 12. Perhaps his most memorable on-field contribution was the recovery of a fumble on the goal line against South Florida in 2019 to help preserve a 14-10 win over the Bulls.