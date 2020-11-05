Georgia Tech receives commitment from 3-star prospect Jalon Moore

Moore follows guards Miles Kelly from Lilburn and Dallan “Deebo” Coleman from Callahan, Fla., both four-star prospects. Moore is rated the No. 131 player in the class and the No. 27 player at his position (small forward). By the calculations of the 247Sports Composite, Pastner has not had a signee ranked higher than Coleman (48th).

Among high-major schools, Georgia and Mississippi State each also offered a scholarship to Moore, whose recruitment picked up over the spring and summer after strong play in AAU tournaments. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds, Moore has scoring touch both from the perimeter and at the basket, handles the ball well and uses his long reach to his advantage. His highlight videos also show court vision and a willingness to share the ball.