Georgia Tech receives commitment from 3-star prospect Jalon Moore

Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner received his third commitment from a third prospect rated in the top 150 of the senior class (247Sports Composite) as forward Jalon Moore of Gardendale, Ala., announced his decision Thursday to play for the Yellow Jackets.
Moore follows guards Miles Kelly from Lilburn and Dallan “Deebo” Coleman from Callahan, Fla., both four-star prospects. Moore is rated the No. 131 player in the class and the No. 27 player at his position (small forward). By the calculations of the 247Sports Composite, Pastner has not had a signee ranked higher than Coleman (48th).
Among high-major schools, Georgia and Mississippi State each also offered a scholarship to Moore, whose recruitment picked up over the spring and summer after strong play in AAU tournaments. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds, Moore has scoring touch both from the perimeter and at the basket, handles the ball well and uses his long reach to his advantage. His highlight videos also show court vision and a willingness to share the ball.
With three commitments, Tech’s class now ranks 17th in the country and third in the ACC. Pastner’s first four classes had an average ranking of 78 with a range of 47 to 121. The last Tech class to rank higher was in 2012, former coach Brian Gregory’s first, whose top player turned out to be Marcus Georges-Hunt. Pastner now has two scholarships open, which he could use to continue recruiting high-school prospects or wait for the transfer market.