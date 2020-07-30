Georgia Tech-Notre Dame moving to Bobby Dodd Stadium

The move to return the game against the Fighting Irish to campus was made to give Tech and the ACC greater flexibility as the league endeavors to complete a season in which games may have to be moved midstream because of complications created by COVID-19. With Tech likely to be playing in front of limited or no attendance, a Tech-Notre Dame game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium also would not be able to generate the revenue that the athletic department had anticipated in moving the game there. In the process, Tech and Arthur M. Blank Sports and Entertainment have extended the series to six years, now running 2021-26.

“I’m saddened for this year’s team that they won’t have the opportunity to open our annual series at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but I’m appreciative of our administration and the leaders at AMB Sports + Entertainment for being so flexible given the unique circumstances of this season,” Tech coach Geoff Collins said in a statement.