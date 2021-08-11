Georgia Tech assistant Tashard Choice: ‘I’m tired of losing’

Choice was appreciative of Collins addressing the players in the drill “because the sense of urgency that (Collins) has, to understand the talent that we have, the opportunity that we have this year to go compete, that’s all you can ask for. But how you put in the work is going to pay dividends on wins and losses in certain situations.”

At the start of the preseason, Collins praised his team for its increased maturity and focus. His words Wednesday morning were perhaps a reminder of the need to meet the higher standard.

“If you can understand the sense of urgency and have that mindset of, Hey, whenever I get on the football field, it’s got to be like a game situation – that’s how he treats it,” Choice said. “And I think that’s the only way you can.”