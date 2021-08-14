Tashard Choice extols hall-of-fame teammate Calvin Johnson

Choice called the induction an unbelievable experience and, as ever, was eager to celebrate his renowned teammate.

“To see him go in and to see him do it the way he wanted to do it and how hard he worked, man, it couldn’t go to a better guy,” Choice said. “He worked his tail off, and he never wanted any recognition. Hardly ever complained. Did things the right way and he chose the hard way a lot of the times, and he didn’t do everything that everybody else did.”