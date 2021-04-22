Tariq Carpenter tabs early enrollee Kaleb Edwards a player to watch

Going into his final season, Georgia Tech safety Tariq Carpenter may have found someone to pass the torch to when his Yellow Jackets career ends this fall.
Early enrollee freshman Kaleb Edwards, from Dacula High, has made an impression on Carpenter and others during spring practice with his demeanor and play at safety. Tech fans can see for themselves at the spring game Friday evening at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
“The way Kaleb has come in, you would think that he’s been here (longer than he has),” Carpenter said. “Him just coming from high school, he just goes out there and plays. He doesn’t try to overthink anything. He’s very smart. He’s a great kid – and that’s funny I call him a kid; I feel old. Just the way he has bought into the program so fast, you wouldn’t even think that he is an early enrollee. And I’m really excited to watch him throughout the years.”
Safeties coach Nathan Burton called Edwards a quick learner.
“He’s a natural football player,” Burton said. He’s smart. He’s still got a lot to learn as he goes, but he knows how to play the game.”
