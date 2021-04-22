Tariq Carpenter tabs early enrollee Kaleb Edwards a player to watch

Early enrollee freshman Kaleb Edwards, from Dacula High, has made an impression on Carpenter and others during spring practice with his demeanor and play at safety. Tech fans can see for themselves at the spring game Friday evening at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

“The way Kaleb has come in, you would think that he’s been here (longer than he has),” Carpenter said. “Him just coming from high school, he just goes out there and plays. He doesn’t try to overthink anything. He’s very smart. He’s a great kid – and that’s funny I call him a kid; I feel old. Just the way he has bought into the program so fast, you wouldn’t even think that he is an early enrollee. And I’m really excited to watch him throughout the years.”