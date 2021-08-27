ajc logo
X

Stansbury: Conference alliance won’t affect Georgia Tech-Georgia game

Georgia Tech's Buzz and Georgia's Hairy Dawg pose after Georgia won 52-7 over Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday, November 30, 2019. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Caption
Georgia Tech's Buzz and Georgia's Hairy Dawg pose after Georgia won 52-7 over Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday, November 30, 2019. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

While the alliance announced this week between the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 has few if any certainties as far as what the partnership will look like, Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury assured that it won’t affect a most significant aspect of the Yellow Jackets’ existence – its annual game with Georgia.

“They’ll definitely stay part of the football schedule, of course,” Stansbury said on an appearance on 680 the Fan Thursday.

Stansbury was speaking more broadly about the four ACC schools with in-state rivalry games with SEC schools – besides Tech, Clemson (South Carolina), Florida State (Florida) and Louisville (Kentucky). Part of the alliance’s plans include interconference scheduling.

“Those in-state rivalries, for the four of us that have them, are just too important to our states and our programs,” Stansbury said. “This definitely won’t affect those in any way.”

In Other News
1
In Geoff Collins’ third season, Georgia Tech coordinators confident...
2
Georgia Tech offensive line appears in place ahead of opener
3
Freshmen Malik Rutherford, Trenilyas Tatum standing out for Georgia...
4
Geoff Collins makes lofty prediction for kicker Brent Cimaglia
5
Todd Stansbury’s statement on ACC/Big Ten/Pac-12 alliance
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top