‘Spoon-feeding’ time is over for Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims

“This time last year, we were just trying to figure out what that skill set was, and his growth has been exponential, so you can do a lot more things now,” Patenaude said. “I think that’s one of the biggest keys, is that you’re not just spoon-feeding him just little pieces at a time. He really understands a lot more now, and you can kind of game plan around that.”

Patenaude said that Sims continues to be a work in progress and sometimes makes some head-scratching decisions, but the difference with Sims now compared with last season is that he knows the mistake that he made without having to be told.