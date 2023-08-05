South Carolina defensive lineman commits to Georgia Tech

The Georgia Tech football program received a verbal commitment from Marcus Downs, Downs announced on social media Saturday.

From Greer, South Carolina, Downs is considered a three-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite. He reportedly received scholarship offers from Tech, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech, among others. Downs listed Tech, Georgia, Tennessee, Auburn and North Carolina as his top five in June.

A 6-foot-5, 285-pound defensive lineman and rising senior at Riverside High, Downs was invited to the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas in December. Downs, who took a recruiting visit to Tech in April, was named to the Greenville (S.C.) News Dandy Dozen for the 2023 season.

Tech now has 26 commitments toward the 2024 signing class, a class ranked 25th nationally and fifth in the ACC by the 247Sports Composite.