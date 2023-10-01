Sherrer replaces Thacker as Georgia Tech’s defensive coordinator

Kevin Sherrer has been elevated to defensive coordinator at Georgia Tech, head coach Brent Key announced on Sunday.

“Our performance on defense this season hasn’t met the standard that we expect at Georgia Tech. While the responsibility for that does not fall on any one individual – in fact, as the head coach, that responsibility begins with me – I do feel that a new voice and perspective from the coordinator role is necessary for us to improve,” Key said. “Coach Sherrer is a veteran coach that has had great success in all aspects of coaching defense and at the highest levels of football. I’m confident in his ability to lead our defense and achieve the improvement that we expect and demand.”

Sherrer, who has 27 years of coaching experience, came to Georgia Tech this season as co-defensive coordinator after most recently serving as linebackers coach for the New York Giants. Andrew Thacker, who was Tech’s defensive coordinator since 2019, will now serve as the Yellow Jackets’ safeties coach.