Salaries for new Georgia Tech assistant coaches Faulkner, Wade released

Georgia Tech coach Brent Key stayed well within his budget in making the first two hires to his coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and offensive-line coach Geep Wade were given two-year deals worth $750,000 and $350,000, respectively. The contract information was obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution through an open-records request.
Upon his hire, Key was granted a salary pool for the staff – coaches and support staff such as strength coaches and analysts – of $7.5 million, an increase of more than 30% from last year’s pool ($5.7 million). Faulkner’s $750,000 salary is $75,000 less than what former offensive coordinator Chip Long made last season. Wade’s $350,000 salary is a little more than half of the $650,000 that the previous offensive-line coach – Key – was contracted to earn last season.
The USA Today database of assistant coaching salaries – which does not include coaches whose contract information was exempt from open-records requests, primarily coaches at private colleges – includes 17 assistant coaches in the ACC who made more than $750,000 in the 2022 season.
Likewise, the database included 57 assistant coaches in the ACC last season who made more than the $350,000 that Wade is scheduled to receive for his work in the 2023 season.
Wade’s salary at Appalachian State last year was $145,000, according to the database. Faulkner earned a reported $250,000 last year as an offensive analyst at Georgia.
Contract information for other assistant coaches had not been received through open-records requests as of Friday.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC