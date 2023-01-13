Salaries for new Georgia Tech assistant coaches Faulkner, Wade released

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Upon his hire, Key was granted a salary pool for the staff – coaches and support staff such as strength coaches and analysts – of $7.5 million, an increase of more than 30% from last year’s pool ($5.7 million). Faulkner’s $750,000 salary is $75,000 less than what former offensive coordinator Chip Long made last season. Wade’s $350,000 salary is a little more than half of the $650,000 that the previous offensive-line coach – Key – was contracted to earn last season.

The USA Today database of assistant coaching salaries – which does not include coaches whose contract information was exempt from open-records requests, primarily coaches at private colleges – includes 17 assistant coaches in the ACC who made more than $750,000 in the 2022 season.