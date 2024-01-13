Reports: Georgia Tech hires new defensive coordinator

Georgia Tech coach Brent Key reportedly has hired another defensive assistant, this one to be the program’s defensive coordinator.

247Sports reported Friday that Key and Tech are expected to add Tyler Santucci to the staff as defensive coordinator. Santucci spent the 2023 season as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Duke and, in 2022, was the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Texas A&M. Football Scoop.com also reported the news that Tech was hired Santucci.

Duke ranked 16th nationally in 2023 by allowing only 19 points per game. The Blue Devils ranked 41st in passing defense, 42nd in total defense and 47th in rushing defense.