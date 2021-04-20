Receivers coach Kerry Dixon singles out 2 for improvement, effort

This spring, with the arrival of grad-transfer receiver Kyric McGowan from Northwestern, Harris moved from slot to an outside receiver spot.

“PeJe’s attitude and effort and everything that he gives to the game is what I want my entire room to look like,” Dixon said. “He took an unselfish role by moving outside to help us out and he’s been thriving out there. He’s not been lost at all. He’s been doing a really good job.”

Dixon said that Harris does well at finding open spaces in the defense.

“I just like his makeup,” Dixon said. “I like who he is as a person, and that type of guy is the guy that you need on your team, in your room, so you can excel and be great and win games.”

Both face heavy competition for playing time this season. Besides returning starter Malachi Carter, Adonicas Sanders figures to see more playing time, and McGowan will, as well. Avery Boyd, Ryan King and Nate McCollum also have made strides from their freshman seasons last year.

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia Tech athletics today.