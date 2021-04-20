Receivers coach Kerry Dixon singles out 2 for improvement, effort

In his media availability last Thursday, Georgia Tech wide receivers coach Kerry Dixon singled out two of his players, one for being the most improved and the other for having a superior attitude and effort in his work. That would be Kalani Norris and PeJe Harris, respectively.
Norris played in seven games as a freshman in 2019, but only two last season as a sophomore. He has yet to record a catch in those two seasons. Still, Dixon called him the most improved since his arrival at Tech. He caught the notice of teammates in last year’s spring practice, as well.
“He’s come a long way just from when he got here up till now,” Dixon said. “He’s a guy that constantly makes plays on the field.”
Dixon said that his unselfishness has enabled him to have “a lot of success right now” during the spring.
Harris, a sophomore last season, moved into the No. 1 slot receiver position after Ahmarean Brown did not play in the team’s final three games before transferring to South Carolina. Harris caught 11 passes for 138 yards with one touchdown pass. Seven of the catches were in the final three games of the season.
This spring, with the arrival of grad-transfer receiver Kyric McGowan from Northwestern, Harris moved from slot to an outside receiver spot.
“PeJe’s attitude and effort and everything that he gives to the game is what I want my entire room to look like,” Dixon said. “He took an unselfish role by moving outside to help us out and he’s been thriving out there. He’s not been lost at all. He’s been doing a really good job.”
Dixon said that Harris does well at finding open spaces in the defense.
“I just like his makeup,” Dixon said. “I like who he is as a person, and that type of guy is the guy that you need on your team, in your room, so you can excel and be great and win games.”
Both face heavy competition for playing time this season. Besides returning starter Malachi Carter, Adonicas Sanders figures to see more playing time, and McGowan will, as well. Avery Boyd, Ryan King and Nate McCollum also have made strides from their freshman seasons last year.
