Pressley Harvin wins Ray Guy Award as nation’s top punter

Georgia Tech punter Pressley Harvin earned the crowning honor on a superior season Thursday night when he was named the winner of the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s top punter. The senior from Alcolu, S.C., became the fifth Yellow Jackets player to earn a national honor and the second Tech punter to earn the Ray Guy Award, following Durant Brooks in 2007.
Harvin leads FBS in punting at 48.0 yards per punt, an average that broke school and ACC records. Harvin also was named to the first team of the Walter Camp Football Foundation’s All-American team Thursday, giving him a clean sweep of the five All-American teams recognized by the NCAA. It made him only the third unanimous All-American in Tech history, following Ken Swilling (1990) and Calvin Johnson (2006).
Johnson is one of the other four winners of a national award, winning the Biletnikoff Award in 2006 as the nation’s top wide receiver. The other three are Joe Hamilton, the 1999 winner of the Davey O’Brien Award as the nation’s top quarterback, Sean Bedford, the 2010 winner of the Burlsworth Trophy as the top former walk-on, and Brooks.