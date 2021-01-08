Pressley Harvin wins Ray Guy Award as nation’s top punter

Harvin leads FBS in punting at 48.0 yards per punt, an average that broke school and ACC records. Harvin also was named to the first team of the Walter Camp Football Foundation’s All-American team Thursday, giving him a clean sweep of the five All-American teams recognized by the NCAA. It made him only the third unanimous All-American in Tech history, following Ken Swilling (1990) and Calvin Johnson (2006).

Johnson is one of the other four winners of a national award, winning the Biletnikoff Award in 2006 as the nation’s top wide receiver. The other three are Joe Hamilton, the 1999 winner of the Davey O’Brien Award as the nation’s top quarterback, Sean Bedford, the 2010 winner of the Burlsworth Trophy as the top former walk-on, and Brooks.