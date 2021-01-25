Postponed Georgia Tech-Louisville game assigned make-up date

Tech has three more games that were postponed but have yet to be made up — at Notre Dame and N.C. State and home against Pittsburgh. Coach Josh Pastner’s team had room to fit the Louisville game in as the Jackets originally were off between Jan. 30 and Feb. 6, a Saturday-to-Saturday stretch. Likewise, the Cardinals did not have a game between Jan. 27 and Feb. 3, a Wednesday-to-Wednesday break, making Feb. 1 a simple addition. The game will be played at 2 p.m. at Louisville.

Pastner had suggested last week that this game would be the first to be rescheduled with the two teams having an overlap in open dates. While conversations have been taking place to try to play the other three postponed games, those will be more difficult. Pitt and N.C. State’s openings do not align as neatly.