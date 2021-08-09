ajc logo
Position shifts afoot on Georgia Tech offensive line

October 9, 2020 Atlanta - Georgia Tech's running back Jahmyr Gibbs (21) celebrates after he scored a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Friday, October 9, 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
October 9, 2020 Atlanta - Georgia Tech's running back Jahmyr Gibbs (21) celebrates after he scored a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Friday, October 9, 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 27 minutes ago

Georgia Tech’s position cross-training efforts are underway. Offensive lineman Jordan Williams, who started nine of 10 games in his freshman season at right tackle last year, has been taking snaps in the first few days of preseason practice at left guard.

Meanwhile, Nick Pendley, who transferred to Tech after the 2020 season from Mississippi State, has been shifted from guard to right tackle. It’s likely more moves will be made as offensive line coach Brent Key tries to develop depth across the line and then also to figure out the ideal starting five.

The additions of transfer offensive tackles Devin Cochran (Vanderbilt) and Kenneth Kirby (Norfolk State) make a move for Williams to the interior more feasible.

“A little bit of interchangeable parts, but as we get moving more into camp, we’ll settle on a five across the board and then that’s where we’ll go probably in the second half of the practices,” offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude said.

