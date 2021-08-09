Position shifts afoot on Georgia Tech offensive line

Meanwhile, Nick Pendley, who transferred to Tech after the 2020 season from Mississippi State, has been shifted from guard to right tackle. It’s likely more moves will be made as offensive line coach Brent Key tries to develop depth across the line and then also to figure out the ideal starting five.

The additions of transfer offensive tackles Devin Cochran (Vanderbilt) and Kenneth Kirby (Norfolk State) make a move for Williams to the interior more feasible.