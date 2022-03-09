Pastner disciplines 3 starters; Jackets lose in ACC Tournament first round

But, in the end, Georgia Tech’s stay at the ACC Tournament ended in defeat. The No. 14 seed Yellow Jackets fell to No. 11 seed Louisville 84-74 in a first-round matchup Tuesday night at the Barclays Center, ending Tech’s one-year reign as ACC champion.

The game began with the team already unsettled. Coach Josh Pastner held seniors Michael Devoe, Khalid Moore and Jodan Usher out of the starting lineup for what a team spokesman called an “internal team matter.” While their replacements in the starting lineup – freshmen Deebo Coleman, Miles Kelly and Jalon Moore – actually helped Tech to an early 9-3 lead, the Jackets were overrun by a 24-6 run to give the Cardinals a lead that was never relinquished and crested at 27 points before a wild Tech rally closed the gap to as close as six points (76-70) with 2:16 to play. But Louisville (13-18) recovered to oust Tech (12-20) from the tournament and end its season.