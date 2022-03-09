Pastner disciplines 3 starters; Jackets lose in ACC Tournament first round

NEW YORK – There was an atrocious, energy-devoid start and then a feverish rally that opened the door to the possibility of a most unlikely win.
But, in the end, Georgia Tech’s stay at the ACC Tournament ended in defeat. The No. 14 seed Yellow Jackets fell to No. 11 seed Louisville 84-74 in a first-round matchup Tuesday night at the Barclays Center, ending Tech’s one-year reign as ACC champion.
The game began with the team already unsettled. Coach Josh Pastner held seniors Michael Devoe, Khalid Moore and Jodan Usher out of the starting lineup for what a team spokesman called an “internal team matter.” While their replacements in the starting lineup – freshmen Deebo Coleman, Miles Kelly and Jalon Moore – actually helped Tech to an early 9-3 lead, the Jackets were overrun by a 24-6 run to give the Cardinals a lead that was never relinquished and crested at 27 points before a wild Tech rally closed the gap to as close as six points (76-70) with 2:16 to play. But Louisville (13-18) recovered to oust Tech (12-20) from the tournament and end its season.
The Jackets were frequently scrambled defensively, allowing Louisville to feast from 3-point range and win offensive rebounds. At the other end, Usher was Tech’s only productive option on offense as Devoe struggled to find his footing, clamped down by Louisville guard Jarrod West.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Louisville looked nothing like a team that had come to Brooklyn having lost 14 of its final 16 and was playing for an interim head coach and Tech nothing like a team whose leader (Usher) told teammates on Saturday that they wouldn’t be permitted to get on the flight to New York unless they packed for a long stay.
Usher and Kelly led the Jackets with 19 points each, both driving Tech’s comeback try in the second half after the Jackets had fallen behind 67-40 with 12:07 to go. Tech’s 19-0 run followed, cutting the Cardinals’ lead to 67-59 with 6:47 to go.
Louisville 84, Georgia Tech 74
Story will be updated.
About the Author