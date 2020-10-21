Former Tech QB starter James Graham accepts backup role with maturity

Patenaude said that Graham has continued to prepare and be ready and has handled going from starting eight games last season as a redshirt freshman to being behind Sims and backups Jordan Yates and Tucker Gleason with maturity. After Graham finished last season as a starter and showed promise as a playmaker both with his arm and feet, it was thought that he had the inside track to being the starter as a sophomore. Sims' play in practice in the spring and in the preseason changed the situation.

“It’s tough,” Patenaude said Tuesday. “It’s tough when you were that guy and now you’re not playing, but his demeanor has been great. He’s got a big smile on his face 95% of the time, he’s doing great academically, he’s handling himself off the field, so I couldn’t be any more proud of what he’s doing.”