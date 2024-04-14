Georgia Tech

Oklahoma guard announces intent to transfer to Georgia Tech

Damon Stoudamire and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face Notre Dame Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the first round of the 2024 ACC tournament in Washington, D.C. (Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Damon Stoudamire and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face Notre Dame Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the first round of the 2024 ACC tournament in Washington, D.C. (Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com)
By
16 minutes ago

Oklahoma guard Javian McCollum plans to transfer to Georgia Tech, McCollum announced Sunday on his social media channels.

A 6-foot-2, 160-pound guard, McCollum spent the 2023-24 season at Oklahoma where he started 30 games where he led the Sooners in scoring at 13.3 points per game and with 82 free throws. His 94.3% shooting clip from the charity stripe set a program record and he sank 39 straight free throws at one point during the season.

McCollum, an all-Big 12 honorable mention, had four 20-point games last season, scored in double figures 21 times and registered 101 assists.

At Fort Myers (Fla.) High School, McCollum was considered a three-star prospect and signed with Siena in 2021. He averaged 6.7 points per game in 24 contests as a freshman and 15.9 ppg in 27 games as a sophomore before transferring to Oklahoma.

McCollum would be the fifth new member of the Tech roster in 2024-25 joining prep signees Jaeden Mustaf and Cole Kirouac and prep commitments Darrion Sutton and Doryan Onwuchekwa.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: SAVANNAHNOW.COM FILE PHOTO

Orange Crush: Tybee officials plan crackdown on popular HBCU beach party

Credit: Contributed

‘One in a million’ Glenn McCutchen, former editor of AJC, dies
32m ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Transfer portal: What the spring window really means for Georgia, SEC

Gridlock Guy: Ten years later, Captain Herb’s final selfless act

Gridlock Guy: Ten years later, Captain Herb’s final selfless act

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man killed in shootout between former couple in NW Atlanta, police say
The Latest

Credit: Bob Andres

Georgia Tech kicker intends to transfer
Team Swarm tops Team Wreck ‘Em in Georgia Tech spring football game
Georgia Tech’s annual spring game pits Team Swarm vs. Team Wreck ‘Em
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Scottie Scheffler remains at top of Masters leaderboard to start final round
Black Greek organizations are leading Morris Brown’s cultural resurgence
Check out these 8 new spots for outdoor dining around metro Atlanta