Oklahoma guard announces intent to transfer to Georgia Tech

Oklahoma guard Javian McCollum plans to transfer to Georgia Tech, McCollum announced Sunday on his social media channels.

A 6-foot-2, 160-pound guard, McCollum spent the 2023-24 season at Oklahoma where he started 30 games where he led the Sooners in scoring at 13.3 points per game and with 82 free throws. His 94.3% shooting clip from the charity stripe set a program record and he sank 39 straight free throws at one point during the season.

McCollum, an all-Big 12 honorable mention, had four 20-point games last season, scored in double figures 21 times and registered 101 assists.