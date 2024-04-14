Oklahoma guard announces intent to transfer to Georgia Tech

Oklahoma guard Javian McCollum plans to transfer to Georgia Tech, McCollum announced Sunday on his social media channels.
A 6-foot-2, 160-pound guard, McCollum spent the 2023-24 season at Oklahoma where he started 30 games where he led the Sooners in scoring at 13.3 points per game and with 82 free throws. His 94.3% shooting clip from the charity stripe set a program record and he sank 39 straight free throws at one point during the season.
McCollum, an all-Big 12 honorable mention, had four 20-point games last season, scored in double figures 21 times and registered 101 assists.
At Fort Myers (Fla.) High School, McCollum was considered a three-star prospect and signed with Siena in 2021. He averaged 6.7 points per game in 24 contests as a freshman and 15.9 ppg in 27 games as a sophomore before transferring to Oklahoma.
McCollum would be the fifth new member of the Tech roster in 2024-25 joining prep signees Jaeden Mustaf and Cole Kirouac and prep commitments Darrion Sutton and Doryan Onwuchekwa.
