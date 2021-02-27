Offensive tackle Kenneth Kirby transferring to Georgia Tech

Kirby, listed at 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds, comes to Tech with experience and size. At Norfolk State, an FCS school, Kirby started all 34 games that he played in, starting from his freshman season. He was named third-team All-MEAC as a sophomore in 2017, redshirted the 2018 season and then was named first-team All-MEAC as a junior in 2019. That season, Kirby graded out at 96%, gave up two half-sacks for the season and led the team in knockdown blocks.

Kirby’s options changed, though, when Norfolk State opted out of playing a spring season Feb. 8 because of concerns for the health and well-being of team members. Kirby announced his decision to enter the transfer portal as a grad transfer Feb. 17. He had a connection at Tech in team analyst Anthony Parker, who came to Tech in 2019 after three seasons (2015-17) at Norfolk State as its offensive-line coach.