Offensive tackle Kenneth Kirby transferring to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech dipped into the transfer market again for an under-the-radar player who has the look of a potential playmaker. Kenneth Kirby, who was a two-time All-MEAC selection as a left tackle at Norfolk State, announced his decision to play for the Yellow Jackets in the 2021 season as a grad transfer.
Kirby, listed at 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds, comes to Tech with experience and size. At Norfolk State, an FCS school, Kirby started all 34 games that he played in, starting from his freshman season. He was named third-team All-MEAC as a sophomore in 2017, redshirted the 2018 season and then was named first-team All-MEAC as a junior in 2019. That season, Kirby graded out at 96%, gave up two half-sacks for the season and led the team in knockdown blocks.
Kirby’s options changed, though, when Norfolk State opted out of playing a spring season Feb. 8 because of concerns for the health and well-being of team members. Kirby announced his decision to enter the transfer portal as a grad transfer Feb. 17. He had a connection at Tech in team analyst Anthony Parker, who came to Tech in 2019 after three seasons (2015-17) at Norfolk State as its offensive-line coach.
In his announcement, Kirby named Parker among the staff at Tech with whom he had spoken, along with coach Geoff Collins and offensive-line coach Brent Key.
Kirby has one season to play. He is eligible to arrive after completing his coursework at Norfolk State this semester, which ends in May.
He will add to the competition at offensive tackle, where Key has returning starters in Zach Quinney and Jordan Williams and will welcome Devin Cochran, a grad transfer from Vanderbilt who started 32 games for the Commodores.
Kirby, from Newport News, Va., is the second transfer to come to Tech in this recruiting cycle from Virginia. In December, Old Dominion defensive end Keion White announced his plans to transfer to Tech. In 2019, White tied for 10th in FBS in tackles for loss, but his team did not play in the 2020 fall season.