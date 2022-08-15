Observations from Georgia Tech’s seventh practice

Moore distinguished himself by getting free for catches in the end zone, using his quickness and route-running skill to get away from cornerback Kenan Johnson on one repetition and then cornerback Myles Sims on the next.

Regarding an oft-asked question of the preseason – which freshmen will play and not be redshirted? – Moore is a leading candidate to contribute on the field this season.

2. Safety Jalen Huff and cornerback Kenny Bennett distinguished themselves in the same drill on the defensive side, both denying catches in both of their repetitions.

Huff’s turns came against walk-on tight end Stone Bonner and wide receiver Jamal Haynes. Bennett took on two tough assignments – Malik Rutherford and E.J. Jenkins – and produced pass breakups on each.

Huff played sparingly last season but was singled out last week by defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker as someone who was “starting to create some noise in the depth chart.” Bennett, a transfer from Maryland with one year of eligibility, is competing for playing time at nickel back.

3. As he has throughout the preseason, offensive line coach Brent Key mixed up combinations with the first and second units. As noted by Key, the tackles have included Jordan Williams, Jakiah Leftwich, Wing Green and Corey Robinson. Guards have included Paula Vaipulu, Paul Tchio, Pierce Quick, R.J. Adams and walk-on Joe Fusile. The centers have mostly been Weston Franklin and Brandon Best.

“It’s not always rolling guys to see who’s going to be that first five guys out there or what position they’re going to be in,” Key said. “A lot of times, it’s within practice, trying to see who plays well next to each other and also getting guys experience playing next to each other.”