Utah edges Georgia Tech in Fort Myers Tip-Off

Georgia Tech
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Gabe Madsen scored 16 points and Utah held off Georgia Tech 68-64 on Monday night in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Georgia Tech led 57-54 with 7:22 left in the second half but didn’t make another field goal until the closing seconds when Deivon Smith was fouled on a layup and an official review determined there was a goaltending violation on Utah. Smith made the free throw for a three-point play to pull within 66-64 with 39.7 seconds left.

Utah 68, Georgia Tech 64

Utah passed the ball around the perimeter to work the clock, but Madsen missed a wide-open 3-pointer. Smith grabbed the rebound and raced the other way. His layup in traffic was short, and Utah secured the rebound before making two free throws with 1.2 seconds left.

Smith scored 15 points for Georgia Tech (3-1). Javon Franklin and Dallan Coleman each scored 11.

Lazar Stefanovic and Marco Anthony each scored 11 points for Utah (4-1). Branden Carlson and Rollie Worster added 10 points apiece.

Utah jumped to a 23-4 lead, and it was 36-28 at halftime. The Utes finished the game with 19 turnovers – but had only one in the final seven minutes.

