North Carolina puts hammer on Georgia Tech in ACC opener

In his team’s ACC opener, Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe could not match his estimable scoring pop. With lesser contributions from him and up against North Carolina’s stellar shooting, Devoe’s Yellow Jackets teammates could not hold on, leading to a 79-62 defeat for Tech on Sunday at McCamish Pavilion.
Devoe, leading Division I in scoring at 25 points per game entering the game, was held to 13 points on 6-for-13 shooting, tying his season low. Also the nation’s leading in 3-point accuracy at 59%, Devoe was 1-for-5 from behind the arc.
North Carolina guard Leaky Black and his 6-foot-8 frame hounded Devoe throughout the contest, tightly guarding him even when he didn’t have the ball. Devoe’s 13 points tied for the team high with forward Khalid Moore and guard Deebo Coleman.
The Jackets’ .969 points-per-possession rate was well below the 1.069 average that they had established in their first seven games.
In defeat, Tech (5-3, 0-1 ACC) gave North Carolina coach Hubert Davis a win in his first league in his first season as head coach. Davis has replaced Hall of Famer Roy Williams, who retired in April after 18 seasons on the Tar Heels bench.
North Carolina (6-2, 1-0) shot 56.4% from the field (31-for-55), including 10-for-17 from 3-point range (58.8%). Tech had not permitted an opponent to shoot that high from behind the arc since Louisville shot 60% in a February 2018 game. Opponents had been shooting 28.8% this season on 3-pointers.
