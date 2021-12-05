North Carolina puts hammer on Georgia Tech in ACC opener

Devoe, leading Division I in scoring at 25 points per game entering the game, was held to 13 points on 6-for-13 shooting, tying his season low. Also the nation’s leading in 3-point accuracy at 59%, Devoe was 1-for-5 from behind the arc.

North Carolina guard Leaky Black and his 6-foot-8 frame hounded Devoe throughout the contest, tightly guarding him even when he didn’t have the ball. Devoe’s 13 points tied for the team high with forward Khalid Moore and guard Deebo Coleman.