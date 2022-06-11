ajc logo
Norcross wideout Zion Taylor commits to Georgia Tech

September 4, 2021 Atlanta - Georgia Tech's mascot, Buzz, jumps off from Ramblin' Wreck before the start of the Georgia Tech home opener against Northern Illinois outside Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 4, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

Georgia Tech started last weekend with no players committed to its 2023 signing class. As of Friday night, the Yellow Jackets had three. That’s when Norcross High wide receiver Zion Taylor announced his decision to accept a spot in Tech’s 2023 class, becoming the third player to do so since last Sunday.

On June 1, he announced a top 10 that also included Pittsburgh, Utah and Coastal Carolina, among others.

Taylor, a three-star prospect rated the No. 95 player in the state of Georgia (247Sports Composite), took his official visit to Tech last weekend. All three commitments thus far were from prospects who made official visits last weekend. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the commitments continued to accumulate. Coach Geoff Collins was host for 13 recruits making official visits this weekend.

Taylor, listed at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, played previously at Parkview High before transferring to Norcross.

About the Author

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

