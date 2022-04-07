No longer ranked Georgia Tech tries to reset course against Florida State

Tech fans looking for hope might consider this: In losing consecutive series to Wake Forest, N.C. State and No. 2 Virginia (which followed a sweep of Virginia Tech), the Jackets’ staff has been raked by some of the more potent lineups in the country.

Through Wednesday’s games, Virginia ranked No. 1 in Division I in runs per game (11.0), and Wake Forest was sixth (9.8), Virginia Tech was 12th (9.1) and N.C. State was 30th (7.9). Not surprisingly, Tech’s strength of schedule after Wednesday, as measured by the NCAA, ranked second nationally.

At least from the perspective of opposing lineups, the schedule lightens measurably. The Jackets’ next three ACC opponents, Florida State, North Carolina and Duke, all average six runs or fewer.

It could be an opportune stretch, as the Jackets offense has had few equals this spring. After Wednesday’s games, Tech ranked third in Division I in batting average (.327), sixth in slugging percentage (.547), 10th in on-base percentage (.427) and eighth in runs per game (9.8).

Catcher Kevin Parada is in the top five in the ACC in hits, runs, home runs, RBIs and total bases.

Even in losing two of three to Virginia last weekend, the Jackets scored more runs (24) in the three games than any ACC opponent had scored on the Cavaliers in a series this season. (The problem was that the Jackets allowed 35 runs.)

Further, leadoff man and shortstop Chandler Simpson has returned after missing 13 games with an injury, an absence that was felt in the lineup and in the field.

With six ACC series remaining before the conference tournament, time remains for the Jackets to change course and climb back into the rankings. But, even as Tech’s run production continues, the pitching will have to raise its bar.