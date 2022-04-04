No. 22 Georgia Tech drops series at No. 4 Virginia

Tech produced enough at the plate, hitting .306 for the series. But the Jackets’ staff was battered again and didn’t help itself by issuing 21 walks over the three games. In the decisive fourth inning Sunday, Tech went from leading 4-3 to trailing 13-4 as the Cavaliers sent 15 batters to the plate and scored five runs with two out. Starter Marquis Grissom and relievers Dawson Brown and Aeden Finateri combined to give up seven hits – all singles – and walk five batters.

Virginia, now 24-3, hit .365 for the series.

Tech will be at home Tuesday against USC Upstate and then have a weekend series against No. 5 Florida State at Russ Chandler Stadium. The Seminoles were swept by Notre Dame this past weekend in Tallahassee, Fla.

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.