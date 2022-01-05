No. 2 Duke too much for Georgia Tech in final meeting with Krzyzewski

DURHAM, N.C. – In the arena he made a basketball shrine and on the court that bears his name, Georgia Tech ventured to Cameron Indoor Stadium for one final attempt to surmount Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and his No. 2 Blue Devils.
The Yellow Jackets challenged Duke on the defensive end, but Tuesday night’s game played out the way most of their trips to Cameron since Krzyewski took over at Duke in 1980 – with a loss in which discrepancies in talent and free throws contributed to the final outcome.
Coach Josh Pastner’s team dropped its sixth game in the past seven Tuesday night, taking a 69-57 loss to Duke. Tech’s path to defeat could be found in two particular columns of the box scores – offensive rebounds and free throws. On offense, Duke hauled in 14 of 39 available rebounds, leading to 17 second-chance points, compared to eight for the Jackets. More than a few of them came from the free-throw line, where Duke shot 40 times (making 26) compared to 12 for the Jackets.
Duke spent more than half the game – 22:02 – in the bonus, compared to the final 7:25 for Tech.
The Jackets (6-7 overall, 0-3 ACC) lost for the sixth time in its past seven games, five of them to teams in the top 35 of KenPom and the sixth No. 53. Barring a postseason meeting, Krzyzewski will finish his 42-year run with the Blue Devils (12-1, 2-1) with a 61-19 record against Tech, including 38-5 in Durham. After the game, Pastner and Krzyzewski spoke at length at the end of the post-game handshake line.
Down 35-23 at the half, the Jackets showed more fight and composure in the second half. Tech cut the lead to six on three separate occasions – the last time on a layup by guard Michael Devoe with 3:18 left, two of his game-high 21 points – but Duke answered each time with a basket to prevent a further advance by the Jackets.
Duke appeared to show rust after not having played since Dec. 22 due to a COVID-19, having only gotten its full team for practice on Monday. Hampered by a feisty defensive effort by Tech, the Blue Devils shot 37.3%, well below their season rate of 49.4%.
The Jackets lost their grasp on the game in the final five-plus minutes of the first half. A Devoe 3-pointer cut Duke’s lead to 22-21 with 5:32 remaining in the first half.
The Jackets scored only two points the rest of the way, a pair of free throws by guard Kyle Sturdivant. Tech had chances – forward Saba Gigiberia had a clear scoring chance in the post but took too long to get the ball up. Devoe was errant on an alley-oop pass to forward Jordan Usher in transition. Coming out of a timeout, a set play got forward Jordan Meka a layin that he couldn’t put down.
The Jackets had difficulty making clean passes, slowing down an offense that was already struggling against Duke’s tight man-to-man defense and length.
Duke, meanwhile, pounded the offensive glass and wore a path to the free-throw line. The half ended with Duke up 35-23. The teams shot similarly from the field – 8-for-32 for Tech to 9-for-29 for the Blue Devils – but Duke shot 19 free throws (making 14) while Tech was a mere 4-for-4.
