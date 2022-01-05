No. 2 Duke too much for Georgia Tech in final meeting with Krzyzewski

Down 35-23 at the half, the Jackets showed more fight and composure in the second half. Tech cut the lead to six on three separate occasions – the last time on a layup by guard Michael Devoe with 3:18 left, two of his game-high 21 points – but Duke answered each time with a basket to prevent a further advance by the Jackets.

Duke appeared to show rust after not having played since Dec. 22 due to a COVID-19, having only gotten its full team for practice on Monday. Hampered by a feisty defensive effort by Tech, the Blue Devils shot 37.3%, well below their season rate of 49.4%.

The Jackets lost their grasp on the game in the final five-plus minutes of the first half. A Devoe 3-pointer cut Duke’s lead to 22-21 with 5:32 remaining in the first half.

The Jackets scored only two points the rest of the way, a pair of free throws by guard Kyle Sturdivant. Tech had chances – forward Saba Gigiberia had a clear scoring chance in the post but took too long to get the ball up. Devoe was errant on an alley-oop pass to forward Jordan Usher in transition. Coming out of a timeout, a set play got forward Jordan Meka a layin that he couldn’t put down.

The Jackets had difficulty making clean passes, slowing down an offense that was already struggling against Duke’s tight man-to-man defense and length.

Duke, meanwhile, pounded the offensive glass and wore a path to the free-throw line. The half ended with Duke up 35-23. The teams shot similarly from the field – 8-for-32 for Tech to 9-for-29 for the Blue Devils – but Duke shot 19 free throws (making 14) while Tech was a mere 4-for-4.