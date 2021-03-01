No. 15 Georgia Tech raises eyebrows with sweep of No. 8 N.C. State

Georgia Tech completed the sweep Sunday with an 8-4 win, drumming out 12 hits, seven for extra bases. In the three games, the Yellow Jackets outscored the Wolfpack by a combined 25-9 while hitting .296 in the three-game series with 15 extra-base hits while drawing 17 walks. Tech pitchers held N.C. State to .210 hitting while also racking up 37 strikeouts against 10 walks. The Jackets improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the ACC.

On top of it being Tech’s 11th consecutive ACC series win, a streak begun in the 2019 season, the Jackets earned their first road sweep of an ACC opponent since 2011. N.C. State (2-4, 0-3) had also won four of the past five series with the Jackets.