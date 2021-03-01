No. 15 Georgia Tech raises eyebrows with sweep of No. 8 N.C. State

In a convincing set of games in the second weekend of the season, the 15th-ranked Yellow Jackets baseball squad swept No. 8 N.C. State in three games in Raleigh, N.C.
Georgia Tech completed the sweep Sunday with an 8-4 win, drumming out 12 hits, seven for extra bases. In the three games, the Yellow Jackets outscored the Wolfpack by a combined 25-9 while hitting .296 in the three-game series with 15 extra-base hits while drawing 17 walks. Tech pitchers held N.C. State to .210 hitting while also racking up 37 strikeouts against 10 walks. The Jackets improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the ACC.
On top of it being Tech’s 11th consecutive ACC series win, a streak begun in the 2019 season, the Jackets earned their first road sweep of an ACC opponent since 2011. N.C. State (2-4, 0-3) had also won four of the past five series with the Jackets.
Freshman catcher/designated hitter Kevin Parada was 6-for-12 in the three-game series, including a home run, two doubles and a triple. Second baseman Austin Wilhite was 5-for-10 with five runs, a home run and a double.
Pitcher Brant Hurter, in his second start of the season, went six innings with one run allowed on two hits in the 9-2 series-opening win that began Friday and concluded Saturday due to weather. Hurter struck out six and walked none in the start. Reliever Jackson Finley finished the second game, an 8-3 win, with three scoreless innings in which he allowed two hits and struck out seven of the 11 batters faced with no walks.
It sets up matchup with another ACC heavyweight, Louisville, which has started the season 6-1 and is ranked as high as No. 4 nationally. The Cardinals and Jackets will play three games at Russ Chandler Stadium starting Friday. Tech first plays Georgia State Tuesday afternoon at home.