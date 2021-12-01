Nine years after opening, a new pronunciation for McCamish Pavilion

McCamish was a Tech grad (1950) who made his career in the life insurance business and was a philanthropist whose alma mater was among many recipients of his gifts. He died in 2013 at the age of 84. Upon his death, the Georgia Tech alumni magazine remembered him as “an innovative businessman and a mentor and role model to many of Atlanta’s business leaders.”

The McCamish family evidently approached Tech officials recently to correct the pronunciation, which has been widely referred to as mih-kay-mish (or muh-kay-mish) since its opening, repeated perhaps millions of times by Georgia Tech fans, Jackets players, coaches and others over that time.

“I’m just telling you, that’s the deal,” Pastner said. “So it is mih-cam-ish. It is not mih-kay-mish. So don’t pronounce it mih-kay-mish. Mih-cam-ish.”

