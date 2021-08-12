New offensive tackle Kenneth Kirby impresses Georgia Tech’s Jordan Domineck

After six days of preseason practice, Georgia Tech defensive end Jordan Domineck has had chances to spar with new offensive tackle Kenneth “K.J.” Kirby. Tech’s leading returning sack producer gave his approval Thursday of the graduate transfer from Norfolk State.
“K.J.’s a good offensive lineman,” Domineck said Thursday. “He has strong hands, a good set. It’s nice to be able to go against that level of competition.”
Kirby transferred after playing three seasons at the FCS school, twice earning all-conference honors at offensive tackle. It’s possible he could pair with Devin Cochran, with the Vanderbilt grad transfer playing left tackle and Kirby on the right. Jordan Williams, who started at right tackle last season as a freshman, could move to guard. Domineck said that it’s “always iron sharpening iron” when competing against those three. Domineck said he and Kirby have traded practices where each got the better of the other.
“It’s always going to be a battle, it’s always going to be a struggle, but at the end of the day, we’re making each other better, and that’s my main goal, is to try and be better than the day I was before,” Domineck said. “K.J. is definitely able to help me with that.”