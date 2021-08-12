New offensive tackle Kenneth Kirby impresses Georgia Tech’s Jordan Domineck

“K.J.’s a good offensive lineman,” Domineck said Thursday. “He has strong hands, a good set. It’s nice to be able to go against that level of competition.”

Kirby transferred after playing three seasons at the FCS school, twice earning all-conference honors at offensive tackle. It’s possible he could pair with Devin Cochran, with the Vanderbilt grad transfer playing left tackle and Kirby on the right. Jordan Williams, who started at right tackle last season as a freshman, could move to guard. Domineck said that it’s “always iron sharpening iron” when competing against those three. Domineck said he and Kirby have traded practices where each got the better of the other.