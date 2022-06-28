New ACC scheduling model does away with two-division format

BreakingNews
Seeking a way for its players to compete against every conference opponent home and away in a four-year career, the ACC has done away with its two-division format in favor of a one-division model and three permanent opponents. For better or worse, Georgia Tech will not escape its annual meetings with powerhouse Clemson.

The new format, adopted Tuesday by the conference in a vote of the league’s athletic directors and faculty athletic representatives, will be used in 2023-26, making this coming season the last for the Atlantic and Coastal divisions. In the new model, aside from the three fixed opponents – Tech’s will be Clemson, Louisville and Wake Forest – teams will play the other 10 teams twice (home and away) over the four-year span.

The new model addresses one of the major complaints about the two-division format after the conference expanded to 14 teams, that teams played inter-divisional opponents (besides the permanent crossover partner) twice over a 12-year span. It also takes care of another bug with the model, that the conference championship game did not always pit the teams with the two best records. In the new model, whose acceptance had been expected since ACC coaches and administrators met at the conference spring meetings on Amelia Island, Fla., in May, the two teams with the best conference records will play for the conference title.

Tech’s league opponents 2023-26

2023: Home – Boston College, Louisville, North Carolina, Syracuse; Away – Clemson, Miami, Virginia, Wake Forest

2024: Home – Clemson, Florida State, Pitt, Wake Forest; Away – Louisville, N.C. State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech

2025: Home – Duke, Louisville, Miami, Virginia; Away – Boston College, Clemson, North Carolina, Wake Forest

2026: Home – Clemson, N.C. State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest; Away – Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Pitt

Primary partners for each ACC team

Boston College: Miami, Pitt, Syracuse

Clemson: Florida State, Georgia Tech, N.C. State

Duke: North Carolina, N.C. State, Wake Forest

Florida State: Clemson, Miami, Syracuse

Georgia Tech: Clemson, Louisville, Wake Forest

Louisville: Georgia Tech, Miami, Virginia

Miami: Boston College, Florida State, Louisville

North Carolina: Duke, N.C. State, Virginia

N.C. State: Clemson, Duke, North Carolina

Pitt: Boston College, Syracuse, Virginia Tech

Syracuse: Boston College, Florida State, Pitt

Virginia: Louisville, North Carolina, Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech: Pitt, Virginia, Wake Forest

Wake Forest: Duke, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech

Note: This article will be updated.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

