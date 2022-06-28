New ACC scheduling model does away with two-division format

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

The new format, adopted Tuesday by the conference in a vote of the league’s athletic directors and faculty athletic representatives, will be used in 2023-26, making this coming season the last for the Atlantic and Coastal divisions. In the new model, aside from the three fixed opponents – Tech’s will be Clemson, Louisville and Wake Forest – teams will play the other 10 teams twice (home and away) over the four-year span.

The new model addresses one of the major complaints about the two-division format after the conference expanded to 14 teams, that teams played inter-divisional opponents (besides the permanent crossover partner) twice over a 12-year span. It also takes care of another bug with the model, that the conference championship game did not always pit the teams with the two best records. In the new model, whose acceptance had been expected since ACC coaches and administrators met at the conference spring meetings on Amelia Island, Fla., in May, the two teams with the best conference records will play for the conference title.