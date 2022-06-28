New ACC scheduling model does away with two-division format

Seeking a way for its players to compete against every conference opponent home and away in a four-year career, the ACC has done away with its two-division format in favor of a one-division model and three permanent opponents. For better or worse, Georgia Tech will not escape its annual meetings with powerhouse Clemson.
The new format, adopted Tuesday by the conference in a vote of the league’s athletic directors and faculty athletic representatives, will be used in 2023-26, making this coming season the last for the Atlantic and Coastal divisions. In the new model, aside from the three fixed opponents – Tech’s will be Clemson, Louisville and Wake Forest – teams will play the other 10 teams twice (home and away) over the four-year span.
The new model addresses one of the major complaints about the two-division format after the conference expanded to 14 teams, that teams played inter-divisional opponents (besides the permanent crossover partner) twice over a 12-year span. It also takes care of another bug with the model, that the conference championship game did not always pit the teams with the two best records. In the new model, whose acceptance had been expected since ACC coaches and administrators met at the conference spring meetings on Amelia Island, Fla., in May, the two teams with the best conference records will play for the conference title.
Tech’s league opponents 2023-26
2023: Home – Boston College, Louisville, North Carolina, Syracuse; Away – Clemson, Miami, Virginia, Wake Forest
2024: Home – Clemson, Florida State, Pitt, Wake Forest; Away – Louisville, N.C. State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech
2025: Home – Duke, Louisville, Miami, Virginia; Away – Boston College, Clemson, North Carolina, Wake Forest
2026: Home – Clemson, N.C. State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest; Away – Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Pitt
Primary partners for each ACC team
Boston College: Miami, Pitt, Syracuse
Clemson: Florida State, Georgia Tech, N.C. State
Duke: North Carolina, N.C. State, Wake Forest
Florida State: Clemson, Miami, Syracuse
Georgia Tech: Clemson, Louisville, Wake Forest
Louisville: Georgia Tech, Miami, Virginia
Miami: Boston College, Florida State, Louisville
North Carolina: Duke, N.C. State, Virginia
N.C. State: Clemson, Duke, North Carolina
Pitt: Boston College, Syracuse, Virginia Tech
Syracuse: Boston College, Florida State, Pitt
Virginia: Louisville, North Carolina, Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech: Pitt, Virginia, Wake Forest
Wake Forest: Duke, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech
Note: This article will be updated.
About the Author