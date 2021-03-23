Nell Fortner: Disparity in tournaments for men, women ‘disappointing’

Georgia Tech basketball coach Nell Fortner said she was disappointed but not surprised by the many disparities that have surfaced in the execution and presentation of the NCAA’s men’s and women’s basketball tournaments being held in Indianapolis and San Antonio, Texas, respectively
Fortner, speaking Monday night prior to her team’s second-round matchup with West Virginia, said “that part’s been disappointing” and that it needs to be addressed when the season is over, but that there wasn’t time during the tournament for her to focus on it.
“But this is something women’s athletics has been dealing with since the NCAA took us over back when they swallowed up the (Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women, in the early 1980′s),” Fortner said. “So this is not anything that’s all of the sudden, it’s just out of the ordinary. But I think you’re just dealing in a different day and age right now, where young people, they’re going to not have it, that this is isn’t fair, this isn’t equal. And so I think we’re going to hear a lot more about it, and I think there’s going to be some changes made in the future.”
In recent days, attention has been brought to differences in the two tournaments, sparking charges of sexism and gender discrimination. While one of the NCAA’s principles of conduct is “establishing an environment that is free of gender bias,” differences in the weight-room facilities, COVID-19 testing and the gifts that participating players received, among other things, have been favorable for the men’s event and teams. The men’s games have been played on courts with the NCAA’s “March Madness” branding, while none of the courts at the women’s games have such features. According to a Wall Street Journal story, the NCAA has chosen to reserve use of the logo only for the men’s tournament.
The NCAA’s @marchmadness Twitter account, for instance, posts content only pertaining to the men’s tournament.
Tech senior guard Kierra Fletcher expressed her gratefulness for the tournament and for the way that she and her team have been taken care of in San Antonio given the difficulty in executing the event. But she was also well aware of the discrepancies.
“It was definitely disappointing, seeing the simple things such as a weight room and the little swag bags but we try not to focus on that,” Fletcher said. “We’re all grateful to be here, but at the end of the day, I think it is something that needs to be addressed, and the NCAA should look into it and just see where they went wrong and how something like this has happened.”