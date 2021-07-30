Moses Wright going to Summer League with Raptors

Wright’s agreement to play with Toronto’s summer-league team keeps his options open more than a training-camp invitation would, Shade said. Wright’s Yellow Jackets teammate, guard Jose Alvarado, agreed to a two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans after also not getting drafted.

It was an unexpected outcome for Wright, who chose to forgo his extra season of eligibility at Tech to turn professional. Wright was invited to the draft combine, took part in about 15 pre-draft workouts and had been projected as a possible second-round pick or a candidate for a two-way contract that would have offered a guaranteed deal for next season. (In a two-way contract, the player can play for both the NBA team and its G League affiliate.)