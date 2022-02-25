Moses Wright earns two-way contract with Mavericks, per report

Former Georgia Tech star Moses Wright has a foothold in the NBA. Wright was to sign a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks, according to a social media post Thursday from Shams Charania of The Athletic. After not making the Los Angeles Clippers roster in the preseason as an undrafted rookie, Wright has been playing for the Clippers’ G League affiliate.
A two-way contract allows a player to play for both the team and its G League affiliate without taking an NBA roster spot.
Wright has proven himself in the G League, averaging 17.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.9 assists in 17 games for the Agua Caliente Clippers. Remarkably, his scoring and rebound numbers (and his 58.3% shooting percentage) are actually slightly greater than his statistics as a senior at Tech when he was named ACC player of the year. He appeared in one game for the Los Angeles Clippers after signing a 10-day contract with the team in December.
Wright joins former Yellow Jackets teammate Jose Alvarado in earning a two-way NBA deal this season. Alvarado, who signed his deal with the New Orleans Pelicans after going undrafted, has played regular minutes for the Pelicans and in February was averaging 8.1 points in 16.5 minutes.
