Moses Wright earns two-way contract with Mavericks, per report

A two-way contract allows a player to play for both the team and its G League affiliate without taking an NBA roster spot.

Wright has proven himself in the G League, averaging 17.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.9 assists in 17 games for the Agua Caliente Clippers. Remarkably, his scoring and rebound numbers (and his 58.3% shooting percentage) are actually slightly greater than his statistics as a senior at Tech when he was named ACC player of the year. He appeared in one game for the Los Angeles Clippers after signing a 10-day contract with the team in December.