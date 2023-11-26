Missed opportunities cost Georgia Tech in loss against No. 1 Georgia

Down 31-16 with time getting thin, K.J. Wallace picked off a Carson Beck pass in the end zone to keep Tech hopes alive. The Jackets took the ball 80 yards the other way and scored on quarterback Haynes King’s 5-yard run with 3:46 to go, getting within 31-23.

Georgia recovered the ensuing onside kick and picked up a couple of first downs to run out the clock.

Kendall Milton rushed for a career-high 156 yards and scored twice on the ground for Georgia. Beck threw for 175 yards as the Bulldogs won for the 12th consecutive time at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

King led Tech with two rushing touchdowns and 158 yards passing. Jamal Haynes rushed for 81 yards for the Jackets.

Tech had its chances in the first half, but found itself down 21-13 after two quarters, and the Jackets had to be kicking themselves inside the locker room.

After King’s 9-yard rushing touchdown put Tech up 7-0 (that score coming moments after Kenan Johnson recovered a fumble that Kyle Efford and D’Quan Douse caused), the Jackets nearly caught another break when a Beck passed caromed off Dominic Lovett’s foot, off of Efford and into the hands of LaMiles Brooks – or so it seemed.

That play was overturned by video review, and Beck threw a 29-yard touchdown to Lovett on the next play.

The Jackets stormed right back and had all sorts of offensive momentum as they faced with a fourth-and-1 at the 8. But Tech elected to attempt a field goal instead, and Birr’s kick from 25 yards was good giving the Jackets a lead of 10-7 – a lead that perhaps could have been 14-7.

Georgia went up 14-10 on Milton’s 2-yard run in the second quarter. Once again Tech put itself in position to answer, but on third-and-short the Jackets were called for holding on what would have been a first-down gain. King lost a fumble, which he recovered, and Tech settled for a 45-yard field goal from Birr to get within 14-13.

Georgia 31, Georgia Tech 23

Just before the half, now trailing 21-13, the Jackets drove to the 27. But with 15 seconds left King was sacked on first down, and Birr missed a 49-yard shot at a field goal, breaking a streak of 10 made kicks in a row, to keep the score at 21-13 after 30 minutes.

Georgia got a 39-yard field goal from Peyton Woodring and a 4-yard rushing score from Milton to take a 31-13 lead into the final period. The latter score came after Tech opted to go for it on fourth down from the UGA 39, but King’s pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage and went for an incompletion. The Bulldogs scored five plays later.

Eric Singleton got the Jackets a big play to start the fourth quarter, a 57-yard run to the UGA 13. But Tech couldn’t get any closer than the 10, and King was sacked on third down forcing Birr to make a 40-yard field goal cutting the score to 31-16.

King’s rushing touchdown late in the fourth gave Tech its most points against UGA since scoring 28 in a one-point victory in 2016.