Marquis Grissom Jr. to make his Georgia Tech debut Tuesday

Marquis Grissom Jr., son of the former Braves outfielder who caught the final out of the team’s World Series-clinching victory in 1995, is slated to make the start for No. 21 Tech at Russ Chandler Stadium. Grissom is returning from a preseason back injury to make his debut in Tech’s 28th game of the season.

Grissom was a sought-after high-school prospect (he attended Counterpane School) and was the No. 11 pitcher in the country by the rankings of Perfect Game. A righthander, Grissom was impressive during the team’s fall practice and was making a bid to be a part of the team’s weekend rotation before the injury.