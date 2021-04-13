Marquis Grissom Jr. to make his Georgia Tech debut Tuesday

A Georgia Tech freshman pitcher with a name that Braves diehard fans should recognize will make his Yellow Jackets debut against Auburn on Tuesday night.
Marquis Grissom Jr., son of the former Braves outfielder who caught the final out of the team’s World Series-clinching victory in 1995, is slated to make the start for No. 21 Tech at Russ Chandler Stadium. Grissom is returning from a preseason back injury to make his debut in Tech’s 28th game of the season.
Grissom was a sought-after high-school prospect (he attended Counterpane School) and was the No. 11 pitcher in the country by the rankings of Perfect Game. A righthander, Grissom was impressive during the team’s fall practice and was making a bid to be a part of the team’s weekend rotation before the injury.
Grissom Sr., an Atlanta native, was a two-time All-Star in and four-time Gold Glove winner in 17 seasons in the majors, including the 1995-96 seasons with the Braves.
The game, scheduled for a 6 p.m. start, will be broadcast on the ACC Network. Coincidentally, the son of hall of famer Tom Glavine, who won the clincher for the Braves over the Cleveland Indians that Grissom finished with his catch of a flyout in center field, is a junior lefty on the Auburn pitching staff. Peyton Glavine has appeared in eight games with 14 2/3 innings pitched with a 5.52 ERA.