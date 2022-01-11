Louisville’s versatile Hassan Hall transferring to Georgia Tech

Hall played in 42 games for the Cardinals over four seasons, gaining 3,841 all-purpose yards. He entered the transfer portal in November with three games remaining in Louisville’s regular season. At running back, he was splitting time as a backup behind starter Jalen Mitchell.

Hall, 6-foot and 204 pounds, will join returnees Dontae Smith and Jamious Griffin and will have two newcomers, high-school signees Jamie Felix and Antonio Martin, the latter of whom also is from Jackson High. Hall’s addition builds back depth lost with the transfers of Jahmyr Gibbs and Tony Amerson and Jordan Mason’s decision to forgo his extra season of eligibility to turn professional.