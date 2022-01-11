Louisville’s versatile Hassan Hall transferring to Georgia Tech

Louisville all-purpose back Hassan Hall, who earned All-ACC recognition as a sophomore in 2019, decided to transfer to Georgia Tech. Hall, from Maynard Jackson High, made the announcement Tuesday.
Hall played in 42 games for the Cardinals over four seasons, gaining 3,841 all-purpose yards. He entered the transfer portal in November with three games remaining in Louisville’s regular season. At running back, he was splitting time as a backup behind starter Jalen Mitchell.
Hall, 6-foot and 204 pounds, will join returnees Dontae Smith and Jamious Griffin and will have two newcomers, high-school signees Jamie Felix and Antonio Martin, the latter of whom also is from Jackson High. Hall’s addition builds back depth lost with the transfers of Jahmyr Gibbs and Tony Amerson and Jordan Mason’s decision to forgo his extra season of eligibility to turn professional.
At running back, Hall ran 270 times for 1,299 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns in his Cardinals career. He was at his busiest in 2019, when he ran 108 times for 501 yards with five touchdowns.
With powerful acceleration and uncommon speed, he also has dangerous ability as a kickoff returner. At Louisville, he returned 95 kickoffs, averaging 24.9 yards per return. Of the 95, 14 were brought back at least 30 yards and two were returned for touchdowns. His return ability along with his play at running back landed him on the 2019 All-ACC team, named a second-team all-purpose player and a third-team specialist.
Hall is another transfer gained by coach Geoff Collins who is from metro Atlanta and initially left the state for college before returning to play for Tech. Left tackle Devin Cochran and wide receiver Kyric McGowan, who both played for the Jackets in 2021 as grad transfers, are among the more notable examples.
Hall is the sixth player to decide to transfer into Tech since the season ended, following tight end Luke Benson (Syracuse), quarterback Zach Gibson (Akron), cornerback Ahmari Harvey (Auburn) and offensive tackles Pierce Quick (Alabama) and Paul Tchio (Clemson).
